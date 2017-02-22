Saif Ali Khan was ready to change Taimur’s name till Kareena Kapoor stopped him

Saif Ali Khan sees a reflection of his childhood in son Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan sees a reflection of his childhood in son Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan became the proud parents of a beautiful baby boy on December 20. But before the parents could even celebrate the new phase of parenthood, they had to deal with Twitteratti’s distasteful comments about the name of the newborn. Initially, both Saif and Kareena chose to stay mum on the issue but opened up eventually.

‘I might still change Taimur’s name’

While Kareena earlier said that she loves the name and its meaning, Saif, in an interview with Delhi Times, revealed that he wants to change Taimur Ali Khan’s name. The Rangoon actor felt pressurised after his son was trolled for his unique name to such an extent that he ended up writing a letter to change it. “I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it. She said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’… So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular. And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do,” said Saif.

‘The letter I drafted to change Taimur’s name was pathetic’

Saif had the support of his PR machinery but he himself felt disgusted with the decision later, “Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea. Because it was really like, uhh, ‘I’m sorry’, and ‘I didn’t want to offend’ and ‘I’m an idiot’ (laughs), and you know, I’ve given in to pressure. It just sounded awful. However you write it, it just wasn’t sounding right. It was like I didn’t realise where I live or what I’m doing. So I did think about it. I thought about it, but it was for the wrong reason.”

‘My son’s name predates Timur Lang’

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter convinced him to clear all the confusion about junior Nawab’s name being similar to the Mongol invader. “Yes, even today. My daughter told me, why don’t you say that you have not named him after Timur Lang, say that’s Timur and this is Taimur. I said it still sounds similar. She says just say they have same roots. The name is nice and it sounds good and it means something nice but it is not named after that guy. Well, yes, the name is the same, but the name also predates the person called Timur Lang,” said Saif.

‘Shah Rukh Khan was the one who said let’s invade Delhi’

Interestingly Saif also mentioned that how superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s name too has a historic connection to Timur but he is still loved by people worldwide. Saif said, “Incidentally, Timur Lang’s son was Shah Rukh, who is the guy who supposedly said we should actually plunder India. A lot of fighting was done by his sons, but nobody has a problem with the name Shah Rukh (laughs).”

Having said that, Saif sounded much confused about his own thoughts. He said, “If I feel that he’s going to get in trouble in school, I might change it still. It’s a bit late now, though. Or not. I don’t know. You wouldn’t want him to be known as the boy who was originally called Taimur, would you? Even if you now call him Akbar, he’ll have to carry this with him anyway. Why make him be apologetic about this forever.”

‘Taimur is already living up to his name’

But for little Taimur, it doesn’t matter what the world has to say about his name, he is living up to his name already. Talking about the infant’s mannerisms, Said says,”He’s quite a fiery guy, though, I must say. I hope he doesn’t already understand that it’s a strong name. He makes his feelings felt very strongly. Yells, not cries. Stop doing what you’re doing and he’s fine (laughs).”

‘When I was a kid, I thought my ayah was my mother’

So is Taimur a reflection of Saif’s childhood? “I was quite a difficult kid, I believe. As a young kid, I think I spent a lot of time on my own. My parents were quite busy, and I thought my ayah had given me birthday presents! It was really sad… I remember I said, ‘Amma, see what Margaret gave me for my birthday’. And my mother’s like, ‘I have given you that!’ I thought the maid was my mother, I think, for a while,” said Saif. Now we understand why Saif and Kareena make sure that either of the parents is at home with Taimur.

