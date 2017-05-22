Saif Ali Khan’s throwback interview on Amrita Singh: I was told I was worthless, my mother and sisters were insulted

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced 10 years ago. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced 10 years ago.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh maintained a dignified silence during their divorce 10 years back. The two never spoke about what went wrong in their marriage. Saif is happily married to Kareena Kapoor and the couple was blessed with a baby boy on December 20, 2016. Now, we have got our hands on a throwback interview where Saif is speaking about Amrita and his words can come as surprise to many. Saif has always reflected a maturity and sophistication in his social interactions. So it is no surprise on why this throwback interview is creating a ripple on social media.

During an interview with Telegraph in 2005, Saif spoke about the alimony given to his ex-wife Amrita. “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I’ve no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who’ve joined her after my departure. Rosa and I stay in a pokey two-room apartment. Still, I’ve never been more at peace with myself. After a long long time, I feel my self-worth has returned. It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again. Today, if I’ve found someone who actually makes me feel I’m worth something, what’s wrong with it? Earlier, I had hit such a rock bottom with my self-esteem that I’d be shocked if someone complimented me for my looks! Today if someone says something nice, I say, ‘That’s fine. Stars are supposed to be complimented,” the actor was quoted in the interview.

Saif also spoke about his then girlfriend Rosa. “Unlike Amrita, Rosa is not from the film industry. Sure, I liked being put in touch with the industry’s bigwigs by Amrita, having dinner with Karan Johar, etc. But in hindsight, I’d have been better off finding my way through the industry. There’s a theory that I became whatever I am because Amrita took me by my finger and led me through it all. She has played a big hand in my growth as an actor and human being. But it’s a blessing to be with a woman who has nothing to do with movies. Even Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri keeps out of his career. I’d like to keep it that way, ” Saif was quoted in the interview.

