Saif Ali Khan has baby son Taimur on his mind and his WhatsApp image reflects that, see pic

Saif Ali Khan is the newest daddy in town and he is every bit like any other father. The actor has been protective about his newborn son Taimur Ali Khan from day one, so much so that he even gave a fitting reply to all the haters who trolled the kid’s name, and all this he did like a boss! And alongside prepping up for his first vacation with Taimur and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan next month, Saif is also making the most of the wonderful time. So much so, that he even changed his WhatsApp display picture to that of Taimur!

Saif and Kareena have been waiting to welcome their first child for months now. While Kareena remained busier than ever until the last days of her pregnancy, Saif, we hear took up the task of co-designing Taimur’s nursery in his royal household. Considering Saif is on a paternity leave till mid-January, it’s understandable that Taimur is on his mind 24×7.

According to reports, Saif’s new WhatsApp image flaunts of a baby boy on a rocking horse with a sword in his hand. What makes the picture even more adorable is that Taimur is dressed as a Nawab!

While Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar and Kareena’s uncle and actor Rishi Kapoor slammed the trollers who questioned Saifeena for naming the child “Taimur”, Priyanka Chopra had a sweet message for the new parents in tinseltown. Priyanka was at the residence of ace designer Manish Malhotra’ who threw a private bash for her homecoming. As reported by Pinkvilla, the Quantico star said expressed her displeasure over the negativity surrounding Kareena’s newborn child.

“I am very private about my personal life always and because I am a believer that even though public people are for public consumption, there is a part of their life which makes them human and makes them personal. And I definitely think it is no one’s business what a family decides to do and what happens within the four walls of their house. It is such a wonderful moment and it is such a beautiful baby and he already has Kareena’s pout. I am very excited for both Saif and Bebo. And the child is going to be a Prince and people need to focus on that,” she said.

