Saif Ali Khan on Taimur: That was Timur, this is Taimur. A name doesn’t really mean anything

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20.

Not Saif Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is their baby Taimur who has been making more news ever since his birth. Before his picture broke the internet, the child’s name itself became a concern for mane. Father and actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about the entire controversy and said that he is very much aware of the ‘Islamophobia’ and added that as the famous verse goes, ‘what’s in the name.’

In an interview to NDTV, Saif said, “I am aware that there’s a certain amount of Islamophobia in the entire world today and if, as Muslims – I don’t know if we think of myself in a religious way – somehow kind of own it, then who will? I cannot name my son Alexander and realistically, I could not have called him Ram. Why not a nice Muslim name? And hopefully, bring him up with nice values of secularism, where we love and respect each other.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The actor, who is awaiting about the release of his latest film Rangoon, said he is aware of the fact that there is a violent history attached to the name of his baby boy but that’s not why he has named his child Taimur. “I am aware that there is a Turkish ruler who is possibly a little violent. That was Timur and this is Taimur. It might sound similar because it has similar roots. Also, to judge the past by today’s lens is a little far out. A name doesn’t really mean anything. Asoka is a violent name then. There’s Alexander too.”

Look at some more pictures of Taimur, Kareena and Saif:

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Taimur is the first child of Kareena and Saif, who was born on December 10 last year. Giving out an example that one cannot be judged on the basis of their name, Saif said Taimur’s most able generals’ name was Shah Rukh. “So if we start getting into what names are right or wrong, then we would be changing everyone’s names. Like Calcutta airport,” he added.

Also read | Taimur Ali Khan is never alone at home, one parent is always there with him: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Well, this certainly proves that father Saif has done some extremely good research before naming his little son. As they say, what’s in the name!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd