Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur give Christmas feels to onlookers at Delhi airport. See photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are done celebrating the first birthday of their baby boy Taimur Ali Khan but the power-couple of Bollywood has not yet come out of the celebration mode. On Friday morning, baby Taimur got decked up in his red sweater and yet again twinned with daddy Saif as he too wore a shade of red. From the photos, the father-son duo gave the onlookers the Christmas feels and mommy Kareena too wore white which is considered another colour of the festival.

Like always it was Taimur who was at the centre of the glare of photographers who never want to miss a chance of capturing the cuteness of Baby Nawab in their camera lens.

See photos of Taimur Ali Khan with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor from Delhi airport

Kareena and Saif visited Pataudi Palace in Haryana for Taimur’s first birthday celebrations. Present along with them were other family members of the Pataudi and Kapoor clan. Kareena and Karisma who celebrate X-Mass every year kept the theme of Taimur’s birthday party around the festival and were seen sporting their greens at the celebrations. The several photos shared by Karisma on her Instagram account had her and Kareena posing with uncle Karan Kapoor with the hashtag ‘#christmasfeels”, “#birthdayeve” and “#pataudidiaries.

Also, if reports are to be believed, Taimur might celebrate New Year’s Eve with his parents in Europe. The youngest Pataudi enjoyed his first international vacation in Switzerland. The Swiss vacation gave the fans of the little one some of his best clicks with his parents. Now, if the Khan family is headed for another international vacation, we can’t wait to see endearing photos of Taimur enjoying in the foreign land.

