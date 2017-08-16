Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi release postponed. Here’s why

Saif Ali Khan’s movie Kaalakaandi postponed as filmmakers want sufficient time to complete censor procedure. Saif Ali Khan’s movie Kaalakaandi postponed as filmmakers want sufficient time to complete censor procedure.

Saif Ali Khan’s crazy avatar in his upcoming movie Kaalakaandi had left fans wondering what the actor is upto. From his looks to his role, it all looks new and at places fans do feel that this role might be something similar to how he played a zombie hunter in Go Goa Gone. Not character wise, but the fact that his character is off-beat and probably that has never been done before. When the film’s teaser had released, it was announced that the movie is slated to hit the silver screen on September 8. Now, however, it looks like the makers might not be able to make it.

A statement from the team announced, “It has been decided to postpone the release (of Kaalakaandi) to be able to have sufficient time to complete the censor process as CBFC has suggested cuts. A new date shall be announced shortly.” The cuts for this film, incidentally, had been suggested by the Censor Board under Pahlaj Nihalani’s leadership. Now, with Prasoon Joshi having taken over the throne, does the team expect a different outcome? It is unclear as to if the team will submit the movie for re-evaluation or if it will go ahead and agree to the cuts that had been suggested earlier.

The movie is bankrolled by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn and other than Saif Ali Khan, it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to Bazaar, Chef and the Netflix original web series titled Sacred Games. Looks like the actor is on a roll and is taking up some of the most interesting roles.

Fans cannot wait to see him on the silver screen, especially after Rangoon, which released earlier this year but failed to impress the masses.

