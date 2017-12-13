When Saif Ali Khan revealed how Soha Ali Khan accidentally texted her date that ‘it’s boring’

Saif Ali Khan shares a cute anecdote about Soha Ali Khan’s date at her book launch. Saif Ali Khan shares a cute anecdote about Soha Ali Khan’s date at her book launch.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan had the perfect brother-sister moment yesterday at the launch of Soha’s book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous.

While all of the Pataudi family members were present at the event including Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kunal Kemmu to show their support for Soha’s new endeavour, they took turns reading excerpts from Soha’s book. Saif, however, shared a personal anecdote from the time when Soha went on a date with a ‘wealthy industrialist.’

He recalls how before starting to date Kunal, Soha went on a ‘boring’ date. And during the dinner, a friend asked her how it was going and she replied ‘it’s boring’ but instead of texting her friend, Soha texted the guy himself. Pulling her little sister’s leg, Saif reveals how then ‘Soha being Soha’ took the guy’s phone and deleted her message.

“She had gone out for dinner once,” Saif even took a pause and asked Soha if he has the permission to go ahead with the story and continued, “It was before she had met Kunal. I hope he doesn’t mind me saying it. It was kind of a date. He was a really wealthy guy. A big industrialist. He was talking to Soha and Soha was really bored. I don’t know if she was already seeing Kunal at that time. (Kareena and Soha cut him in between to deny) She just went out to be polite. So, a friend messaged her to ask how was the date going, and Soha replied saying, ‘It’s boring’. Only she messaged the guy. And now this is Soha. She asks the guy for his phone and deletes the message. That’s my sister, Soha.”

Soha Ali Khan’s debut book, published by Penguin India, is a collection of personal essays where she recounts with self-deprecating humour what it was like growing up in one of the most illustrious families of the country.

