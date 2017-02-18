Saif Ali Khan on daughter Sara Ali Khan’s debut under Karan Johar: He is brilliant with newcomers and will launch her correctly

Saif Ali Khan finds Karan Johar a perfect person to launch his daughter Sara Ali Khan in Hindi film industry. Saif Ali Khan finds Karan Johar a perfect person to launch his daughter Sara Ali Khan in Hindi film industry.

Saif Ali Khan’s children are making more news than the Rangoon actor. After Taimur became an internet sensation soon after he was born, now it is Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who has stolen all the limelight.

A few days back Saif Ali Khan had expressed that his kids should take up anything other than acting because of the “angst in the profession.” But later he even went ahead to say that he does not really want to keep Sara away from her dream. Now that Sara had full support from her actor-father Saif Ali Khan, everyone had only one question in their minds – who will launch Saif and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara in the Hindi film industry? Now, this too seems to have been answered by Saif.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Speaking to Pinkvilla during the promotions of his latest release Rangoon, Saif, instead of avoiding the question, gave rest to all the rumours and spoke on whether Sara will be launched under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He said, “I think she is going to. I am very happy she is working with Karan Johar because I think he is brilliant with newcomers and he will launch her correctly. He is a very intelligent and a passionate filmmaker and he understands films. I am very pleased that she is with him.”

Also read | Saif Ali Khan confirms daughter Sara’s Bollywood debut but says he’s worried

The statement comes as a complete contrast to the earlier speculations about differing views between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. According to the reports, Saif didn’t want Sara to follow Alia Bhatt’s footsteps by starting her career with a Karan Johar film but Bebo wanted Sara to kickstart her career with a Karan’s film only. But now it seems Saif could not say no to Kareena.

Also read| Saif Ali Khan on Taimur: That was Timur, this is Taimur. A name doesn’t really mean anything

Though nothing has been said about the title of the film yet, but considering Student of the Year 2 is Karan’s next big project, it might just be true that Sara will debut in the film in a pivotal role. But with Disha Patani already a part of the film, does that mean Sara will replace her? We await Karan Johar’s comment on the same. Student Of The Year 2 also stars Tiger Shroff.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd