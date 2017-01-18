Saif Ali Khan confirms daughter Sara’s Bollywood debut but says he’s worried

Saif Ali Khan talks about his duties as a father and Sara Ali Khan’s debut. Saif Ali Khan talks about his duties as a father and Sara Ali Khan’s debut.

When Saif Ali Khan talks about his duties as a father, you realise what a doting dad he is. Brought up in filmy surroundings and having been in the business for decades now, it is surprising that the actor does not really want his kids to take up acting because of the “angst in the profession.”

While Saif said he does not really want to keep Sara away from her dream, he is circumscept. Saif, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, said, “Who’s to blame, it’s in her genes. I remember on the first world tour we were on together, I spotted her peeking through the curtains backstage to watch the actors dancing on stage, mesmerised. That’s when she decided this is what she wanted to do. Cinema has changed since and she’s also realised there’s a lot of angst in the profession, specially if you have not quite arrived yet. I worry about that, but what can I do?”

On being asked about her debut film with Karan Johar, he said that the director “is good with newcomers and according to me, he is the perfect person for her.”

It wouldn’t be surprising that even his son, who literally is a lookalike of Saif, wants to be a part of this glamor and dreamy world of entertainment. However, for now, his conversations are limited to his mark sheets, which Saif reveals he has never shown to him, his rugby matches and such other things about his college life. “He’s hidden his report card, I keep asking for it. But otherwise, he’s settled well. He’s poised and decent which is nice. Yes, both my kids want to work in films, it’s one of the best jobs in India. I just don’t want them to be disappointed which is why education is a good back-up,” the actor said.

Saif has two films this year, Rangoon and Chef but it is his kids who are taking away the limelight. While 2016 ended on a celebratory note with Taimur Ali Khan’s birth, Saif and Kareena’s first child together, the news about Sara Ali Khan’s debut has not been done and dusted as of yet.

