Rangoon making: Saif Ali Khan will turn bad. Will Kangana Ranaut be the reason? Watch video

We haven’t had a good sneak-peek into Saif Ali Khan’s character from Rangoon and maybe that’s why the makers of the film released a video which gives us an introduction to how Saif turned into Rusi Bilimoria in the film. Saif’s character is brutal, rough and strong in the film but someone who is madly in love with Kangana Ranaut’s character Miss Julia. However, he is the antagonist too. Has the love brewing between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana turned him into a bad man? You will have to wait till February 24 to know more details.

Saif says it was great fun to play Billimoria, a Parsi businessman. He speaks about how mean and cruel his character is and Vishal Bharadwaj talks about how Billimoria is one of those people who believed that British rule in India was actually good for us. Kangana, who plays the love interest of Saif, says the actor is a delight to work with and a true ‘quintessential’ gentleman who would pull a chair for you and open the car’s door for you. Well, we can totally imagine this.

After Saif turned Langda Tyagi for Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara, this is for the second time that the actor-director have come together to create yet another interesting film. Kangana spoke about the kind of love she has experienced in the film as Miss Julia.

Kangana said with Shahid’s character, she shares selfless love without a motive but the love Julia has for Saif is purely driven by need, which is often mistaken as love. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Rangoon will release on February 24.

