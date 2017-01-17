Saif Ali Khan on naming son Taimur: Kareena and I loved the name

Like himself, Saif Ali Khan wants Taimur to be an international ambassador for his heritage and counter Islamaphobia. Like himself, Saif Ali Khan wants Taimur to be an international ambassador for his heritage and counter Islamaphobia.

After maintaining a stoic silence for long, Saif Ali Khan has finally opened up about naming his and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur Ali Khan. Soon after couple revealed their son’s name, the baby was trolled. While Kareena and Saif refused to comment, her uncle Rishi Kapoor took on the trolls. Now, more than a month later, Saif speaks about his Kareena’s decision, the trolling and how the baby resembles him.

Taimur Ali Khan is NOT named after Turkish ruler

“I’m aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler and my son was not named after him. He was Timur, my son is Taimur. Perhaps the root is similar but it’s not the same name. Taimur is an ancient Persian name meaning iron. Both my wife and I liked its sound and the meaning. In fact, of all the names I ran by Kareena, she liked this one the best because it’s beautiful and strong. Taimur was the name of a boy he’d grown up with and a cousin too. It’s an old family name like Sara who was also named after a cousin I admired.”

On Taimur being trolled for his name

I should have added a disclaimer, as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person, living or dead, is purely coincidental… Yes, there were some people who raised some objections but obviously just to look at medieval history and to make value judgments is, I think, ridiculous, and a lot of people have said that on my behalf. I feel quite confident that we don’t live in a right-wing society. As yet, India is still liberal and people are still open minded.

On his hopes for Taimur

Like me, Saif Ali Khan, he will be an international ambassador for his heritage and counter Islamaphobia. When people meet me they are surprised that I’m not a right-wing Muslim, my son too will be a liberal, balanced, open-minded guy

Kareena Kapoor think Taimur resembles Saif

He (Taimur) scowls a lot, passes wind and yells so Kareena thinks he’s a lot like me –a cranky, farty yeller!

See few more pictures of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur.

On his children getting along

A lot of it has to do with their (Sara and Ibrahim) mother (Amrita Singh). As far as I’m concerned I have three children and it makes me happy when I see them together and getting along.

