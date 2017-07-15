Saif Ali Khan on hosting IIFA 2017 with KJo: We’ll make fun of ourselves and others too

Saif Ali Khan will be hosting an event after a long time. Saif Ali Khan will be hosting an event after a long time.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who will join the inimitable Karan Johar to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards here, says the event is going to be a lot of fun as the two have worked hard on the script. At the IIFA Rocks green carpet, the Nawab of Bollywood told ANI, “I am hosting after a long time. KJo and I have worked a lot on the script and have tried to make it interesting and funny.”

He added, “We’ll make fun of ourselves and a bit of others too! I am sure it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s a huge stadium, lots of people will be here, and the whole world will see the program, I am sure they will like it.” Starting its journey in the year 2000 in London, IIFA has taken place at 15 locations across 12 countries and four continents.Talking about one of Bollywood’s biggest awards, the ‘ Rangoon’ star said, “IIFA is like a gala and not just a normal award function. It has become a three-day cultural event now.”

His magnetic aura never fails to mesmerise us! The Nawab of Bollywood #SaifAliKhan at IIFA ROCKS. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/FYhGEYnEy1 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 15, 2017

The IIFA Rocks 2017 on day two celebrates 25 years of Oscar and Grammy winner A.R. Rahman in the music industry and features a special medley by the maestro along with musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will be hosting the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App