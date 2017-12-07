Saif Ali Khan on daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath: It will be like my film releasing

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi was launched on Wednesday, and it looks like a lot of fun. After the trailer launch, we had a freewheeling chat with Saif about why he was confident that it was time for him to venture into the digital space with Sacred Games on Netflix, the failure of Chef and his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath.

About why he chose to get into the digital space with Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan said, “It is the future of movies. We have all kind of films, the so-called mainstream films. I wouldn’t call it niche, but the unpretentious films.” On being the first ‘star-actor’ to do so, he said, “I quite like the reputation of being an actor as well. What I mean by that is I am thinking more like an actor than a star these days. I just want to be creatively satisfied. I want to feel good doing it, and I don’t want to follow rules. I don’t want to be worried about anything as long as I have integrity and I am working hard. There was a time when I had gotten lazy, but today I am up at 7 am and on set, so I am enjoying that.”

Talking about Kaalakaandi, Saif Ali Khan said, “Kaalakaandi is a fun film. I think my acting has improved working with some of these guys.”

The forty-seven-year-old actor then spoke about why he thinks his film Chef didn’t do well in cinemas, even when he received some good reviews for his performance. “I like Raj’s attempt. A director is my first audience. I think it was a little European in flavour, and the drama could have been a little more. I think he generally avoids drama. I think the palette of this film was a little western. I have also got a few good reviews, but then some things are really not in your control. I wish it had done better. But I think people like different kind of movies in India. I think they would have wanted to see more food, working in the New York kitchen or the high pressure job. I still think it was a good movie, and I enjoyed working in it. I don’t think it was even publicised correct. I didn’t see enough buzz around the film. I think people want to see big hoardings of the film, and maybe they would have liked it if I had promoted the film on Bigg Boss or Comedy Nights or something.” said Saif.

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. On this, Saif expressed excitement and said, “I am happy. I am excited for her. I think when we get close to that release, it will be like my film releasing.”

Last but not the least, when asked if he liked Sara’s first look from Kedarnath, Saif said, “I will wait. I want to see it properly. It is too early to get excited right now. I am very confident that she will be very good.”

