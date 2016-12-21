Kareena Kapoor’s baby: This is how daddy Saif Ali Khan, maasi Karisma Kapoor celebrated Taimur’s arrival, see pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new born Taimur Ali Khan gives a very reason for daddy Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor to celebrate. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s new born Taimur Ali Khan gives a very reason for daddy Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor to celebrate.

We know now that Taimur Ali Khan’s daddy Saif Ali Khan was with mommy Kareena Kapoor in the labour room while she gave birth on Tuesday (check out him dressed in prescription hospital wear of green overalls). But how did he celebrate the arrival of his baby? Maasi Karisma Kapoor has given us a sneak peek. Kareena’s elder sister and Saif seem to have uncorked champagne to celebrate the arrival of “junior nawab”.

In a picture posted by Karisma Kapoor, we got to see the new daddy raising a toast as he looks very happy. Karisma shared the pic with the caption, “#daddycool😎#aboutyesterday #congratulations#bebo#saifu#newmemberinthefamily#precious#love#joy#familylove #taimuralikhanpataudi❤👑👶❤😊.”

With the happy news coming in, we got to see the happy father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita and her grandmother Krishna Kapoor at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where Kareena is admitted. Sister Karisma Kapoor was also seen at the hospital.

Sharing their joy with the world, Saif and Kareena said in a statement on Tuesday, “We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the 20th of December 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last 9 months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all…With love, Saif & Kareena. Thank you.”

Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan also shared that both the mother and the son are healthy and doing well. She too took to Instagram to share a picture that read “Its a boy” and wrote, “Delighted to welcome Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world. Both mother and son are healthy and doing well. Father is doing extremely well!”

Check how daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and maasi Karisma Kapoor are celebrating Kareena’s newborn Taimur Ali Khan:

Also, see Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan’s post about mother Kareena and son Taimur’s health:

This li’l member of the Pataudi and Kapoor family is spreading happiness all around.

