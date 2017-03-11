Saif Ali Khan on Taimur’s pic going viral: Agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in hospital by now

As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both working full time, how are they managing their schedules for Taimur? As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both working full time, how are they managing their schedules for Taimur?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are proud parents for they can’t stop gushing over their first born Taimur. The little Nawab who has inherited the good looks from both his parents is a star in the making. Ask Saif Ali Khan about people’s curiosity about Taimur and pat comes the reply, “Taimur is a popular chap.” However, as a father, he is aware of the challenges of raising Taimur in the constant limelight.

Saif’s concern, worry and pride as a father were recently reflected in an interview with HT. Like any other father, the actor had put the now-very-famous cute picture of Taimur as his WhatsApp display image. However, he had to pay the cost of being a celebrity after the picture got viral. It was heard that Kareena was quite worried and apparently didn’t like that Saif made the picture public. “Yes, she was like, ‘Nazar lag jayegi and all of that’. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now (smiles). I don’t believe in all of that. I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does,” Saif was quoted in the interview.

As Saif and Kareena are both working full time, how are they managing their schedules for Taimur? “We have discussed that one of us should be around, and if she shoots for a film, the shift can be adjusted in a way that she is home in time to be with him. The whole world works and brings up children; it’s not impossible. I firmly believe that you have to look after yourself first and then your children. If you are a happy and sorted person only then will your energy be spent in all the right directions? There are no awards for trying to be the best mother or father of the year, and for giving up everything and sitting at home. That’s not the way we think,” Saif said.

