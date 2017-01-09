Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur’s pic is all kinds of adorbs, see pic

Saif Ali Khan’s son gets first portrait. Taimur is already famous. Saif Ali Khan’s son gets first portrait. Taimur is already famous.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son is a newsmaker. First, he made news for having a unique name, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and now, he also has got his first portrait sketch. Soha Ali Khan, Saif’s sister, shared an adorable picture where we see the actor holding the portrait of Taimur, and if we go by Soha’s caption, it is strikingly similar.

The entire family is doing all that it takes to welcome the entry of the new member to their family. Earlier, the new dad of B-town made news for having a WhatsApp image, which showed a baby boy on a rocking horse with a sword in his hand. What made the picture even more adorable is that the baby was dressed like a nawab. And later, the baby made news for his first family outing.

If sources are to be believed, the baby boy, who was born on December 20, 2016, will soon accompany his parents to Europe where Saif will be shooting for the next schedule of Chef, a remake of Jon Favreau’s Hollywood hit by the same name.

See few more pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy.

Saif is on paternity leave till mid-January to be with his little bundle of joy, Taimur. He has also decided to take his wife and baby along for his shoot as he doesn’t want to stay away from his family.

Meanwhile, mommy Kareena Kapoor is continuing to give us style goals and fitness goals. Recently, the actor was seen hanging out with her gal pals in a cafe in Mumbai.

