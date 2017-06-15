IIFA 2017: Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan are all set to host. Here’s what you should expect

Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar are going to co-host IIFA 2017 in New York, Varun Dhawan to also host a segment. Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar are going to co-host IIFA 2017 in New York, Varun Dhawan to also host a segment.

Karan Johar is hosting IIFA 2017 in New York next month but he is not alone. He will be joined by Saif Ali Khan, a veteran award host by now, and Varun Dhawan who is making his debut as one and the Badrinath of Bollywood can’t be happier. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Definitely going to create big noise in the big apple. #IIFA2017 New York get ready.” He earlier wrote, “Happy to be part of the #IIFA familia. Thrilled for my debut at #IIFA2017 in New York. Get ready to party Bollywood style.”

Saif Ali Khan will join Karan and Varun to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA). He promised they have a number of surprises in store. Saif said in a statement, “I am happy to be back to the IIFA stage this year as I join my close friend Karan Johar to host the IIFA Awards in New York. The excitement for IIFA has been steadily growing worldwide. This year it’s going to be super fun and glamorous in every way as Karan and I are going to have lots of surprises in store for our fans internationally.”

Bollywood’s youth icon Varun Dhawan will make his debut at IIFA Awards with a performance and he will be also be seen co-hosting a segment of the star-studded awards night on July 15. Varun said, “It’s going to be a grand celebration and I can’t wait to be there.” Varun also replied to his co-host Karan and said, “Sir just happy to get the opportunity to perform on the #IIFA stage with the coolest dad in town.”

To be held at the MetLife Stadium, the IIFA gala will be a celebration of Indian film, music, fashion and dance. It will feature performances by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few. A day before the main awards gala, IIFA Rocks will regale the audience with a celebration of 25 years of Oscar winning talent A.R. Rahman. It will also feature a medley of musicians including Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.

Here is what Varun Dhawan has to say about hosting IIFA with Karan Johar

Sir just happy to get the opportunity to perform on the #IIFA stage with the coolest dad in town. http://t.co/syccHTpg8F — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 14, 2017

Happy to be part of the #IIFA familia. Thrilled for my debut at #IIFA2017 in New York. Get ready to party Bollywood style. pic.twitter.com/Djk8wX4jur — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 14, 2017

Definitely going to create big noise in the big apple. #IIFA2017 New York get ready. http://t.co/NT6IuA75AW — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 14, 2017

Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul will host IIFA Rocks. Organised by Wizcraft International Entertainment, the excitement for the Bollywood event is already palpable in New York. This is the second time that the IIFA extravaganza is taking place in the US. It was earlier held in Tampa Bay in 2014.

