Saif Ali Khan says the nepotism act was just a joke but they could have handled things better

Saif Ali Khan’s statement on ‘nepotism rocks’ controversy. Saif Ali Khan’s statement on ‘nepotism rocks’ controversy.

After Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar’s recent ‘nepotism rocks’ act at IIFA 2017, a number of fans have expressed their disgust at the comment and they even found the gig uncalled for. While Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan have already apologised for the remarks, Saif Ali Khan has also given his take on the issue.

Saif mentioned that all nepotism can do is land you a break in Bollywood but beyond that it is only talent that lets you survive. He also added how he respects Kangana and her journey but that doesn’t change the fact that he too has had an uneven beginning in Bombay and a rocky career after that. And even though he does understand Kangana’s stand, this is where his opinion differs from hers.

Saif Ali Khan told Firspost, “I respect Kangana tremendously for what she’s achieved, for coming up the hard way. We’re a mutual admiration society. She also agrees that despite having illustrious parents, I too have had an uneven beginning in Bombay. I understand what Kangana means by her stance on nepotism, though I have a slightly different take on it. People knew who I was because of my parents but that didn’t necessarily give me an easy ride. Look at the spate of terrible movies I’ve starred in and you know that phase lasted for a long while.”

Talking about the controversy, Saif also said that there could have been a better way to deal with the issue. He said, “To me at IIFA, it was just a joke and nothing more to be read into. But now I feel I had we given it more thought, we could’ve really finished this ongoing public discourse on nepotism more decisively.”

The 46-year-old actor also talked about how he is generally perceived as a very privileged person but that is not always the case. Saif agreed that he is privileged in terms of getting an opportunity to meet a producer but not beyond that. He said that only sheer talent can sustain an actor after the so-called big break.

He also added, “It’s easy to confuse nepotism with genetics. Maybe there is something in the genes too that makes many of Raj Kapoor’s descendants actors or Pataudis cricketers. I think it’s actually eugenics and genetics that’s coming into play.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd