Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife Amrita Singh not happy with Saif’s comments on Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut?

Sara Ali Khan has not one but many people around her to seek advice about her much speculated Bollywood debut. The gorgeous daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has chosen Rock On fame director Abhishek Kapoor to debut in the film industry. There were several reports circulating on the internet that Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is close to Karan Johar, wanted Sara to start her career under Karan Johar’s banner. But Amrita Singh, who is friends with Ekta Kapoor, had a final say in Sara’s choice. That was the first tidbit about a different point of views between Saif-Kareena and Amrita.

Saif Ali Khan recently said that he is concerned about Sara’s decision to join the film industry. Sara is a graduate of Columbia University and Saif in an interview said, “Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession”. The latest reports suggest that Saif’s comments haven’t gone down well with Amrita. The two reportedly talked over a phone.

“She told him it was an irresponsible thing to say considering Sara is about to embark on a film career. Saif didn’t want to be dragged into an argument, so he mumbled that he was ‘quoted out of context’ and calmed down his former wife,” a source was quoted in a DNA report.

Saif, who was asked about his views on Sara’s career the next day during a press conference, reportedly did some damage control. “I love my daughter, support her and I think her choice is great. Of course, she is an actress, she belongs to a family of artists which is great but I am still a little concerned for her as it is an unsure profession. Because I love her, I worry for her. That’s all I am saying. Is that clear? People write things like, ‘He doesn’t know what he is saying. He doesn’t know his mind.’ I find that annoying,” Saif told indianexpress.com.

