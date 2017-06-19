Saif Ali Khan clarifies comment about Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut: I support Sara’s choice but I’m still concerned

Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter with former wife Amrita Singh, will star in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s next, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter with former wife Amrita Singh, will star in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s next, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s decision to join movies, actor Saif Ali Khan made a statement recently, a part of which said, “It’s not the life any parent would want for their children,” leading to people assuming that he was not happy with her career choice. Visibly annoyed at the attention that his opinion received over the last two days, Saif today asserted that he is thrilled at Sara’s foray into films but owing to the uncertainty of the profession, he worries for her.

Sara, who is Saif’s daughter with former wife Amrita Singh, will star in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s next, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is apparently titled Kedarnath. Saif’s complete statement during an interview to DNA three days ago, read, “Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children.”

Today, on the sidelines of a promotional event for the upcoming Indian International Academy Awards or IIFA, Saif interacted with a group of mediapersons, where he was first asked if there’s any piece of advice he had given to Sara regarding her Bollywood debut. Saif promptly replied, “Read the script!” When asked how excited he was about it, he answered, “I am thrilled, I am very excited about that.”

When another reporter began asking a question about Sara in reference to Saif’s recent interview, the actor interrupted her, and said, “You know what’s really annoying when you give a really nice interview and then (they) pick this line or that line. It’s really irritating. We’re here to talk about IIFA but I will say it to you, I love my daughter, support her and I think her choice is great. Of course she is an actress, she belongs to a family of artistes which is great but I am still a little concerned for her as it is an unsure profession. Because I love her, I worry for her. That’s all I am saying. Is that clear? People write things like, ‘He doesn’t know what he is saying. He doesn’t know his mind.’ I find that annoying.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was also present at the interaction, added his two cents. “Any parent would be (worried),” he said. Actor Varun Dhawan, the third celebrity at the event, took this opportunity to share that he feels Saif looks too young to be a father of grown-up kids.

