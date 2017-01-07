Raghu Dixit’s band to feature in Saif Ali Khan’s Chef

Raghu Dixit composed music for Saif Ali Khan’s chef. Raghu Dixit composed music for Saif Ali Khan’s chef.

Raghu Dixit, lead vocalist of popular band The Raghu Dixit Project, says he wants to make music for Bollywood. “I am very keen on making more music for Bollywood,” Dixit said.

Talking about his upcoming Bollywood project, Raghu said, ‘I just completed the music for Chef, a movie directed by Raja Krishnan Menon starring Saif Ali Khan, and the band has even featured in the movie,” he said adding that he is “looking for more interesting projects to come my way.”

Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan, is the Indian remake of hit Hollywood film of the same name, will be released on July 14, 2017.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures, the movie is being helmed by director Raja Krishna Menon.

Raghu Dixit feels more than promoting independent musicians and indie music, Bollywood puts the spotlight on movies and everything that is part of the movies. And he finds nothing wrong in it, saying it is only natural.

“Bollywood gives exposure to Bollywood. Bollywood is not a genre, it is an industry. And a well funded industry that is great with promotion and marketing. So it is only natural that the songs that are part of movies, and any movie industry for that matter, will get a lot more promotion and share of the country’s mind space than an indie musician’s indie release,” Raghu said.

Dixit asserts that “it is not so much a factor of Bollywood promoting musicians as it as about them promoting the movie and everything that is part of the movie”.

Bengaluru-based Dixit has composed music for films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Quick Gun Murugun and Bewakoofiyaan.