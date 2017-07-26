Saif Ali Khan at #ExpressAdda: From censorship to nepotism and life as an actor, see videos

Saif Ali Khan on #ExpressAdda speaks about his life as an actor. Saif Ali Khan on #ExpressAdda speaks about his life as an actor.

One of the most educated actors in the industry, Saif Ali Khan is naturally the person you would want to listen to. During Express Adda today, Saif Ali Khan touched upon the much controversial debate of nepotism, his breakthrough in the film industry, censorship and his thoughts on freedom of expression.

While talking about his journey to Mumbai and how he realised that he wants to be an actor, Saif said, “My father told me when I was very young that I can forget about any kind of inheritance from him and he doesn’t have the kind of money I am imagining. Growing up in Delhi, there were many wealthy people. He said you are not like that. He said I will send you to good school and university but the rest is upto you.” Saif continued that while he managed to get into a well-known academic institution, he did not want to pursue anything that would lead him to a 9 to 5 job.

“I found it frightening and I knew that wasn’t what I wanted. It made my parents worried. Then BR Chopra came to Delhi, offered me an ad, something to do in films. For the first time, I felt a sense of direction. I was fortunate that I came into films when the audience was quite forgiving, media was kind, i used to speak Hindi with bit of an accent as I was straight out of England, have been in love with the profession since then,” Saif added.

Moving on, the actor spoke about freedom of expression. Saif said, “We do live in times where celebs and people are in general cautious about what they say. I think we live in so much fear. Whether that is founded or unfounded, I am not sure but it makes me uncomfortable to not share my thoughts.” And while talking about expression, he also shared his take on censorship. Addressing the same, he said, “The things happening today are ridiculous.”

