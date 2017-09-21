Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 shoot begins today, see photos

Sanjay Dutt to begin shooting for his next film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. Sanjay Dutt to begin shooting for his next film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

After wrapping up Bhoomi, Sanjay Dutt has begun shooting for his next Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The actor, after showcasing a softer side as a father in the Omung Kumar directorial, is going to be back as a gangster with this upcoming Tigmanshu Dhulia film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the shoot of the film has begun in Bikaner today. He wrote in a tweet, “#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 begins today in Bikaner… Tigmanshu Dhulia directs… Produced by Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia.” Sharing the details on starcast, Taran wrote, “#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 stars Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangda Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Kabir Bedi and Nafisa Ali.”

Whether it is Munna Bhai or his characters from Vaastav and Kaante, Sanjay Dutt has garnered love and appreciation for his outings as a gangster. Now, it is nothing less than a celebration for the actor’s fans as after almost a decade Sanjay would be back to being ‘Khalnayak’ on-screen.

Producer Rahul Mittra earlier shared that the film will be made on a bigger scale as Sanjay Dutt will also be playing a royal character. He added that Sanjay’s character would look, talk and behave like a true royal.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is awaiting the release of his film Bhoomi in which he plays the role of a father to Aditi Rao Hydari. The film revolves around the subject of molestation and how a father fights for justice. The film marks Sanjay’s comeback. This Omung Kumar directorial also marks the debut of television actor Sidhant Gupta and stars Shekhar Suman and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. Bhoomi will hit screens on September 22.

