Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3: Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangada Singh are making us curious in the film’s first still

Sanjay Dutt has been shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 for quite a few months now. The actor’s look from the movie had been revealed earlier by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. And there were other pictures as well from the sets of the movie which had been shared by the cast and crew. However, a new still from the film has now been revealed, and Sanjay’s chemistry with his co-star from the movie, Chitrangada Singh, is palpable in the said picture.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first installment of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster was released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill and Randeep Hooda. It is being said that even in third installment, Jimmy would be playing an important role. The film is currently being shot at Madh Island. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 also features Mahi Gill, Kabir Bedi and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles.

Sanjay had immediately begun shooting for Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 after wrapping up Omung Kumar’s revenge drama Bhoomi. Eighty percent of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3’s shoot has already been completed. And the actor now has his hands full with Torbaaz. The work on Torbaaz had begun from December 17.

Check out the latest photo of Sanjay Dutt and Chitrangada Singh from the sets of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3:



Here are some more pictures from the sets of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

On the set of Tigmanshu’s ‘Sahib Biwi Aur Ganster 3’ with Sanjay , Ajit Sodhi and Aalia ( Kabir Bedi’s granddaughter) pic.twitter.com/MezhR0ursy — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) September 24, 2017

Rocky & Mayur – my portrait of two ‘Super Men’ @ Bikaner ‘ Saahib Biwi and Ganster 3’ pic.twitter.com/jDE0Krs9Sy — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) September 24, 2017

Good fun shooting with @iKabirBedi & @nafisaaliindia for saheb biwi aur Gangster in Bikaner today pic.twitter.com/PkmTWLvwF4 — rahul mittra (@rahulmittra13) September 23, 2017

Ah #Bikaner! What a lovely location for “Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3”, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia @dirtigmanshu #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/pE4bwkwUV7 — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) September 26, 2017

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 begins today in Bikaner… Tigmanshu Dhulia directs… Produced by Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia… #WaveCinemas pic.twitter.com/54D2P2ptoK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2017

Sanjay Dutt’s other film Torbaaz also stars Nargis Fakhri, and is being produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra. The movie is centered around child suicide bombers who have been raised on the belief that killing people is a virtue and that their deeds will be recognised by God.

