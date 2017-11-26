Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan host ‘another dancing night’, see inside photos

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan organised another dancing night for their close friends on November 25. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan organised another dancing night for their close friends on November 25.

Newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan seem to have endless celebrations and we are loving the beautiful pictures. Sagarika and Zaheer, who had their registered marriage on November 23, organised a party night again for their close friends. The Chak De star shared a selfie with her love Zaheer and all thank to the guests at this recent party, we got to see many inside pictures from the dancing night.

Sagarika Ghatge shared a picture with husband Zaheer Khan and captioned it, “Another dancing night ❤️ #aboutlastnight.” Well, not only this there are many photos of the celebrations on social media. Also, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who seems to have missed the earlier wedding celebrations of Sagarika and Zaheer, was also seen at the one held on November 25 night.

Ashish Chowdhry, Vidya M Malavade shared some inside pictures from the fun all the celebs had at the recent bash. As per the invitation card of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, a grand wedding reception is still due on November 27. Until then, see the recent party pictures of newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan here:

We will keep you posted with all latest updates from Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s on-going celebrations.

