Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan wedding reception: From Sushmita Sen to Arshad Warsi, here’s all who graced the occasion

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at their wedding reception. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at their wedding reception.

After a star-studded party for close friends and a mehendi ceremony, the newlyweds Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge hosted their wedding reception on Monday evening at the Taj, Colaba. Just like the previous celebrations, this one too expectedly witnessed the coming together of Bollywood and cricket. Since the hotel premises barred the entry of media, the couple posed for the shutterbugs before being the perfect hosts for the guests at their wedding reception.

While Zaheer looked debonair in his royal blue achkan, Sagarika was a radiant bride in her golden benarasi lehenga. As we lay our hands on some of the inside photos of the starry affair, we get to see Sushmita Sen, Chak De India actor Chitrashi Rawat, veteran actor Bina Kak, and Arshad Warsi with wife Maria. Though Zaheer and Sagarika opted for a low-key court marriage on November 23, after tying the knot, the couple made sure to let the world witness their union on a grand scale. Seen at their post-wedding party were cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag. Also seen were Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza and Ajit Agarkar. Also, the photos of the adorable couple flooded social media from the beginning of their wedding festivities.

Zaheer and Sagarika took the internet by storm when they announced their engagement on social media in May, earlier this year. Since then fans of the duo had been eagerly waiting to see them getting hitched.

See some more photos of the newlyweds

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sagarika shot to fame after her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India. In the movie, she played the role of a headstrong woman who rejects the proposal of a cricketer to live her dreams.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd