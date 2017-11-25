Newlyweds Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan look regal on this magazine cover

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan looked elegant on this magazine cover. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan looked elegant on this magazine cover.

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on Thursday and social media has been flooded with the newlywed couple’s pictures since then. The duo was glowing in the pictures and while their style was simplistic, they looked stunning. Their style will be complemented even more after their shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Bride comes out. So far, only one picture from their shoot is out and it looks completely regal.

The duo will be featured in the magazine’s ‘Just Married’ issue that was shot in London in October. In the picture, that is taken from a top angle, the couple can be seen posing against a piano. The picture sparks elegance and their minimalist style adds to their grace.

Zaheer Khan had earlier shared a picture from the shoot which he captioned as, “Behind the scenes @bazaarbridein @corinthialondon #corinthiamoments”. In the picture, that is taken outdoors, Zaheer can be seen discussing the shoot and it looks like there will be more pictures from the shoot that will enthrall their fans.

After a small wedding ceremony at the registrar’s office on Thursday, the couple hosted a cocktail party. The party was attended by cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Ajit Agarkar, and some members from the film industry including Sagarika’s Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malvade. Actor Hazel Keech, who is also the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, also attended the festivities.

The couple is all set to host a grand reception on November 27.

