Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s mehendi photos prove that they are the perfect match

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on Thursday and social media has been flooded with the newlywed couple’s pictures since then. But looks like the celebrations of their much-awaited wedding are not coming to an end anytime soon while fans are already drooling over the couple’s stunning pictures. After a dashing party for their close friends, Sagarika and Zaheer have now arranged for a fabulous mehendi ceremony and their pictures will definitely give you new wedding goals.

While Sagarika looked drop-dead gorgeous as always in her light blue lehenga, Zaheer Khan was no less. He grabbed many eyeballs with his handsome look donning a blue kurta. Posting a picture of her beautiful ensemble on Instagram, Sagarika wrote, “Loving the green #mehendilove @anitadongre @vedhikaghotge.”

Ashish Chowdhry and Vidya M Malavade shared some inside pictures from the fun all the celebs had at the recently held bash as well. As per the invitation card of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, a grand wedding reception is still due on November 27. Recently, the duo also shot for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. So far, only one picture from their shoot is out and it looks completely regal. They will be featured in the magazine’s ‘Just Married’ issue.

After a small wedding ceremony at the registrar’s office on Thursday, the couple had also hosted a cocktail party. The party was attended by cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Ajit Agarkar, and some members from the film industry including Sagarika’s Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malvade. Actor Hazel Keech, who is also the wife of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, also attended the festivities.

