Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan decode their love story in this video

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan talk about their journey of togetherness in this video. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan talk about their journey of togetherness in this video.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot in November 2017 and celebrated the grand occasion with their friends and family members over the course of three days. The couple did not shy away from sharing pictures of the events and were proud to announce the love they shared with each other. The couple later shot for a magazine as well.

Just a few months after their wedding, the couple decodes everything that made them fall in love with each other, the stressful wedding preparations that brought them closer and the love and warmth they received from each other’s families.

Sagarika shares that Zaheer was the one who convinced her that “he was the one.” She reveals that his grounded nature, despite being extremely successful is what made her attracted towards him. Zaheer reveals that the first meeting he had with Sagarika’s father lasted for three hours and he had only expected to meet him for 20 minutes.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge during the cocktail party. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 23rd November 2017, Mumbai Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge during the cocktail party. Express photo by Prashant Nadkar, 23rd November 2017, Mumbai

Sagarika talks about the bond she shares with her mother-in-law while Zaheer gives quite diplomatic answers when it comes to talking about his new family, all out of love of course.

Watch the video where this couple decodes it all:

Soon after their wedding, the couple went for their honeymoon in the Maldives and shared a lot of pictures on their social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd