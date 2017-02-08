Sagarika Ghatge confirms dating Zaheer Khan: ‘I am in a happy space’

Sagarika Ghatge hints on her relationship with Zaheer Khan. Sagarika Ghatge hints on her relationship with Zaheer Khan.

The Chak De girl Sagarika Ghatge has been quite private about her life and that’s how she likes it to be. But in a recent interview, she spoke about her rumoured relationship with cricketer Zaheer Khan and we are not at all surprised. The actor, who rose to fame with her portrayal of a hockey player in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, was seen with Zaheer at Yuraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding.

Speaking to Mid-Day, she finally gave a hint about her relationship. The actor said, “Let’s just say I am in a very happy space right now. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

She added, “I will remain just the way I am: low profile as ever. Why should I be any different just because I am linked to someone? I am not the kind who can put up a farce. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer’s game.”

Check out Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s pictures:











The actor is prepping up for her film, Irada, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi. “Before you ask, yes he (Zaheer) will watch my film (Irada) when it releases.” Well, we are pretty clear about their “relationship” and would love to see them more often together.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd