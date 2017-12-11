Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s honeymoon photos, videos update from the beaches of Maldives

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s honeymoon seems to be full of romance, adventure and also some relaxing time for the couple. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s honeymoon seems to be full of romance, adventure and also some relaxing time for the couple.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s honeymoon is everything about beach and sun. After a series of wedding celebrations, the newlyweds are having some quality time together. Both Sagarika and Zaheer have been sharing pictures from their on-going vacation. The couple is in Maldives for their honeymoon. While both have been sharing pictures from the beautiful location, their recent photos are giving us goals.

Sagarika and Zaheer are seen all smiles in the selfie. Also another photo of them together was shared by Sagarika with a caption, “Star gazing and some lovely dinner on the cruise . Thank you for the most lovely surprise @discoversoneva 😊.”

Sagarika also shared a video of Zaheer Khan with caption, “Decided to 🚲 instead @discoversoneva #islandlife #sonevajani” Sagarika has been sharing several videos from her honeymoon.

The getaway seems to be full of romance, adventure and also some relaxing time for the couple. The actor shared the first click from her honeymoon and we saw husband Zaheer sitting in a relaxed manner. “Finally here 😊 😌 @ayadamaldivesresort,” read the caption.

Sagarika Ghatge also shared a picture with the caption, “Thrilled to have completed our first dive. See the happy faces 🌊 @zaheer_khan34.”

See Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s honeymoon photos, videos here:

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot on November 23 and there was a number of events held thereafter. Another Bollywood-meets-cricket wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is reportedly happening in Italy but we still await a confirmation from the couple.

