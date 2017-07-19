Sagarika Ghatge wines and dines fiance Zaheer Khan in London

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got engaged last month. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got engaged last month.

Chak De India actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan are making the most of their post engagement phase in London. The couple even went out to spend a fun evening with Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik.

Sagarika, who shared a picture from the night on Instagram, wrote, “#londonnights @mirzasaniar @ritik_bhasin @zakkhan34 @ebbaqureshi.” And going by it, they sure had an enjoyable time together. The photo even features other actors and cricketers like Ashish Nehra, Azhar Mahmood and Love Story 2050 actor Harman Baweja. Sagarika and Zaheer were last spotted chilling in New York City’s Central Park, and sharing a picture from the day, Sagarika wrote, “A day in the park ☘️🌿🌴#newyorkcity #centralpark.”

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan, who dated for a very long time, eventually got engaged last month and their announcement was nothing less than a pleasant surprise for their fans. They had a ceremony which was attended by the who’s who of the cricket fraternity as well as Bollywood biggies. While they haven’t announced the wedding dates yet, if rumours are to be believed, the two would probably tie the knot by this year’s end.

Well, Bollywood and sports have always been an interesting combination for fans, be it the rumoured couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or Sagarika and Zaheer. Sagarika Ghatge has acted in a number of Bollywood films and was last seen in Irada alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar. She has also tried her hand at Punjabi and Marathi cinema with Premachi Goshta and Dildariyaan, respectively.

