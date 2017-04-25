Sagarika Ghatge reveals wedding plans with Zaheer Khan: ‘Marriage date will be finalised after IPL’

Chak De India girl Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan plan to tie the knot soon. Chak De India girl Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan plan to tie the knot soon.

Sagarika Ghatge is the latest Bollywood siren to get bowled over by one of the ace cricketers of Indian cricket team, Zaheer Khan. After months of speculation and keeping their fans hanging about their relationship status, the ‘rumoured’ couple finally dropped the rumoured part of the tag and announced their engagement in the most adorable manner on social media late on Monday. While Zaheer might be busy captaining the Delhi Daredevils team in the ongoing IPL season, Sagarika is busy accepting all the congratulatory messages coming their way.

Sagarika opened about her relationship with Zaheer, fondly called Zak. Known to be one of the most shy members of our cricketing team, Zaheer knew his way when it came to love. “Zak secretly planned our engagement for days; and I honestly had no clue. I had no idea that he had picked up such a pretty ring for me. I can’t describe that moment and it will forever remain as something very special between us. We are really blessed,” Sagarika said in an interview to TOI.

A blushing Sagarika Ghatge flaunting her engagement ring with Zaheer Khan.

Now that they are engaged, the obvious question follows — when is the wedding taking place? “We will discuss all this once the IPL is over. Right now Zak has to practice and once the league is over, we will all sit down and plan the dates and the ceremonies,” the Bollywood beauty said.

Sagarika went on to say in the interview that they are both alike. She said they may look different they “have similar values and core”. The fact that they are from Maharashtra also brought them together. “He speaks better Marathi than me. He is a Marathi mulga at heart. I was in a boarding school, so whatever Marathi that I spoke was at home and that too in Kolhapuri dialect, which is not very refined, whereas Zak has studied Marathi in school,” she said.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan made some public appearances together, sparking off rumours about their relationship.

On Monday, Zaheer and Sagarika revealed their engagement. “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge,” Zaheer wrote while Sagarika tweeted, “Partners for life !!! #engaged @ImZaheer.”

