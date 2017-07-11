Sagarika Ghatge is chilling with fiancé cricketer Zaheer Khan in New York. See photo

Sagarika Ghagte posted a picture with Zaheer Khan. Sagarika Ghagte posted a picture with Zaheer Khan.

Sagarika Ghatge is experiencing the season of love with her fiancé cricketer Zahir Khan. The actor was last seen cheering for Zaeeir along with other cricketer wives like Hazel Keech, Sakshi Dhoni and Aesha Dhawan, who are recently together to cheer for the Indian team which was playing the one-day international match against West Indies. But now, Sagarika was seen chilling at a park of New York City with Zaheer. Well, it seems the cricketer is getting a knack of how to have fun in a Bollywood way. And New York being a hub for every Bollywood celeb for at least a next few days owing to IIFA 2017, we are sure that Zaheer will learn something more about the world of entertainment.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were rumoured to be dating for years, but never really confirmed it publicly. They got eventually got engaged last month and their announcement was nothing less than a pleasant surprise for their fans. While their wedding dates have not been announced as yet, there are rumours that the two would tie the knot by the end of this year.

Bollywood and cricket have always been a huge medium of entertainment for the audience. And a cricketer dating or getting married to a film star is nothing new.

We already have rumoured couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, apart from Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, and Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech along the several couples. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are the latest entrant into the list.

