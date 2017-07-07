Sagarika Ghatge, Hazel Keech fly to Jamaica to support their cricket heroes and better halves, end up being BFFs. See photos

Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Keech flew to Jamaica to support their cricket heroes. Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Keech flew to Jamaica to support their cricket heroes.

While their husbands were busy registering wins for the Indian cricket team in Jamaica, the WAGs were busy bonding and were happy in their own space. We are talking about Bollywood actors Hazel Keech and Sagarika Ghatge who have become best of friends with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan’s wife, Aesha Dhawan. The four ladies, just like their better halves were in Sabina Park cricket stadium but more than cheering for them they had got something that was more important to do. They needed to click selfies and capture the moments to be cherished forever.

On Thursday, as India played its fifth one-day international match against West Indies, Sagarika, Hazel, Sakshi and Aesha had fun at the stands. The Chak De India girl will soon be tying the knot with one of ace cricketers of Indian team, Zaheer Khan. She shared several pictures on her Instagram account with Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel and Shikar’s wife Aesha. Not very far from her is Hazel who not only posted in many pictures but also shared her feeling for her new found friends.

In a selfie, where we could see Hazel, Sagarika, Sakshi and her little angel Ziva Dhoni and Aesha with her bundle of joy, Hazel wrote, “Heys BFFs where are we going now? Im coming too! Ziva why are you looking at me like that?! You’re really smiling on the inside, i can tell! Well done India love #stacythestalker #stickingtoyoulikeglue #bff LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH ILL NEVER LEAVE YOU.” The caption of another picture on her social media account read, “Meet my new Best Friends Forever!!! Please follow me guys……. ill never leave you now ive found you #stacythestalker #bff #stickingtoyoulikeglue.”

Sagarika and Zaheer Khan stunned both the Bollywood fans and cricket fans when they announced their engagement. Speculations are rife that the two will get married by the end of this year.

