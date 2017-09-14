Confirmed: Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan to tie the knot on November 27

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got engaged earlier this year. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got engaged earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Chak De girl Sagarika Ghatge and Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan got officially engaged in a private ceremony. Now, the two have taken their next big step and have decided to get married. Putting speculations to rest regarding the wedding date, Sagarika told indianexpress.com that the couple has decided to tie the knot on November 27.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got engaged in May this year. Earlier in an interview, Sagarika revealed how exactly Zaheer proposed to her. She said, “He just gave me the ring basically (chuckles), but it was a complete surprise for me.”

“I am very very happy that I am going to spend the rest of my life with the right person. Quite excited that he is the one, and I will be spending my life with him,” she added while expressing her feelings about her fairytale coming true.

The two officially announced their relationship last year when the two made an appearance together at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding. Since then, the two have been quite vocal about their relationship and have been giving some serious goals to fans every now and then. In fact, Sagarika has already started bonding with Zaheer’s team members. We also saw her spending some girl gang moments with Hazel Keech, Aesha Dhawan and Geeta Basra.

Well, we hope that after them, it is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who would take their relationship to the next level. We cannot wait for this to happen.

