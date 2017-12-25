Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan ring in their first Christmas with friends, see photos

Sagarika Ghatge celebrates first Christmas with husband Zaheer Khan. Sagarika Ghatge celebrates first Christmas with husband Zaheer Khan.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding is still fresh in our minds. The dreamy couple has been giving goals of friendship and togetherness since ever. After the wedding, the two have never spent a day without each other. Now, the two were seen spending time on Christmas eve too. The couple went clubbing with friends from both entertainment and cricketing world. Sagarika, who is famously known as the Chak De girl, shared the pictures on Instagram and we can get a hint of the fun the two had together.

Also seen were actor couple Ashish Chaudhary and Samita and cricketer Ashish Nehra. The pictures come after their honeymoon trip to Maldives. Both Sagarika and Zaheer shared a couple of clicks from their vacation. Their getaway was full of romance, adventure and also some relaxing time.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot on November 23. The two got engaged in May but kept the news about their wedding a secret. However, on November 23, both Sagarika and Zaheer had a registered marriage in the presence of only a few friends. Hazel Keech and Vidya Malvade were among the few attendees at the private wedding.

Later, the two hosted a huge bash in Mumbai where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the head turners who got married on December 11 in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

