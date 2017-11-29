Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan look straight out of a fairy tale on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan look adorable in the new shoot picture. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan look adorable in the new shoot picture.

It has been six days since Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding celebrations began. The two tied the knot on November 23, and we can’t give enough of the duo. We are going gaga over their appearance together on different occasions but it seems there is a lot more in store. The couple has shot for Harper’s Bazaar Bride’s upcoming issue and we just cannot get over how Sagarika and Zaheer look like a Prince and Princess straight out of a fairy tale.

Sagarika looks gorgeous and it is not possible to take our eyes off her while Zaheer has matched up to her beauty and grace quite well with his dapper avatar. The duo had their reception on November 27, which was nothing less than a big Bollywood affair. While media was not allowed, some videos and pictures from the event went viral.

In one of the pictures, we could see the newlyweds matching steps with the much-in-love couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The two took away the limelight for a while as their camaraderie was just unmatchable.

Check out more pictures of Sagarika and Zaheer:

As far as Zaheer and Sagarika are concerned, the two started to make headlines since their first appearance at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding last year. The two turned up hand in hand, and were all smiles for shutterbugs. While they kept their relationship under wraps, it was in May this year when they shocked their fans with an engagement announcement. Even their wedding was a private ceremony and a low-key affair. But the two made sure to make the most of their special day and hence, held a special dinner night, a mehndi ceremony and finally, the reception.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd