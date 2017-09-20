Saddened by RK studios fire, Rishi Kapoor shares a ‘then and now’ picture

Rishi Kapoor shares a ‘then and now’ picture of RK Studious on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor shares a ‘then and now’ picture of RK Studious on Twitter.

Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to share the latest updates on the re-construction of RK Studios, which was gutted down by a massive fire recently. While the fire took place on the Chembur sets of reality TV show Super Dancer 2 on Saturday, Rishi was deeply saddened by the news and expressed his grief through multiple posts on Twitter.

Yesterday evening, he has also shared a picture which dates back to 1950 where RK Studios is getting readied for a dream sequence in ‘Awara’. He captioned the image as, “1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot.” He also shared another photo from now and promises that the re-constructed studio will be a state-of-the-art studio. He wrote, “2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio.”

1950.RK Studios stage No:1 being readied for Dusserah inauguration with the film Awara. Dream sequence was to be shot pic.twitter.com/340cf8bAJP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

2017 September 16th. Gutted by a devastating inferno. Scars shall remain but will build a state of the art studio. pic.twitter.com/MyKKCfhgBr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2017

Rishi Kapoor had earlier expressed his grief over the loss in multiple tweets. “Sad. A major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully, no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated,” he posted. “A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all RK Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away,” read another tweet.

The popular studio was set up by the showman Raj Kapoor in 1948. Some iconic films such as ‘Aag’, ‘Barsaat’, ‘Awaara’, ‘Shri 420’, ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai’, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Bobby’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ and ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ were made under this banner.

