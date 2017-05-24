Sachin Tendulkar biopic, Sachin A Billion Dreams, is tax-free in Odisha

State Finance minister Shashi Bhushan Behera said entertainment tax for the movie has been waived for the audience at theatres throughout the state as the legend Sachin Tendulkar is a source of inspiration for the youth. State Finance minister Shashi Bhushan Behera said entertainment tax for the movie has been waived for the audience at theatres throughout the state as the legend Sachin Tendulkar is a source of inspiration for the youth.

The upcoming Bollywood biopic on cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, was on Monday declared tax-free in Odisha. Announcing this, state Finance Minister Shashi Bhushan Behera said entertainment tax for the movie has been waived for the audience at theatres throughout the state as the cricket legend is a source of inspiration for the youth.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is an upcoming biographical film written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under the banner 200 NotOut Productions. The film is based on the life of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The biopic is slated to release on 26th May. Talking about his biopic, Sachin has earlier said, “This film is about that. It is about chasing my dreams. My dream was not only my dream, it was a dream shared by a billion plus people.” In the trailer as well, we see a young Sachin engrossed in watching cricket. “I was just 10 years old when India won the World Cup in 1983… And that’s when began my journey. I too wanted to hold the World Cup.”

Also Read | Sachin A Billion Dreams is a film about real life Baahubali Sachin Tendulkar: Producer Ravi Bhagchandka

Many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have wished the cricketer on social media and also shared their favourite Sachin moment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now