Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Sushant Singh Rajput, Lata Mangeshkar wish the Master Blaster, Abhishek Bachchan terms it Sachin Jayanti

The iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has turned 44 on Monday. Unlike before, this year for the legendary batsman is also special because he is making a debut as an actor with his biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Wishing the cricketer, who is often referred as the ‘god of cricket’, many Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and expressed their love for the icon.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who portrayed cricketer MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to Twitter and relived those moments when the only fear was ‘Sachin out to nahi hua?” He tweeted, “”Sachin out to nahin hua?” The Question I was always obsessed with. Cricket still is synonymous with u. A Fan forever🙏 #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Lata Mangeshkar wished, “Namaskar.Aap ki jo film aarahi hai,ismein bhi aap cricket maidan ki tarha chouke aur chakke maarkar dhoom macha denge yehi kamna.”

Abhishek Bachchan went on to term Sachin’s birthday as Sachin Jayanti and wished the fans instead. Neerja filmmaker Atul Kasbekar posted an unseen picture of the cricketer and wrote, “Heres wishing the #Legend @sachin_rt the best, as always.”

A Fan forever🙏 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/647lsiJJ60 — SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) April 24, 2017

Many Many Happy Returns of The Day to the Legend!! @sachin_rt ☺ — Sunidhi Chauhan (@SunidhiChauhan5) April 24, 2017

Happy birthday my dear friend @sachin_rt — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 24, 2017

@sachin_rt Namaskar.Aap ki jo film aarahi hai,ismein bhi aap cricket maidan ki tarha chouke aur chakke maarkar dhoom macha denge yehi kamna — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 20, 2017

Sharing a few of my insights on today’s #IPL match, only on my app #100MB. Want to hear your take, too. See you there! #SachInnings — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 20, 2017

In response to the wishes, Sachin announced that he would go live on his app 100MB, “Hey guys, so much love flowing in.. To say thanks to you all, I’ll be coming on #100MB app at 3pm today.”

Sachin is a figure who has garnered love from every corner of the world for his unmatchable performance on the field of cricket. The audience is extremely excited about watching his biopic on-screen, which is to release on May 26 this year. The film would narrate the life of the cricket star, which for sure would be a major throwback for the audiences.

