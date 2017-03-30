Sachin Tendulkar, Sonu Nigam are together in this pic. What are they upto?

This photograph of Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam together has left us wondering if they are working together on the cricketer’s biopic. This photograph of Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam together has left us wondering if they are working together on the cricketer’s biopic.

Twitter is abuzz with this picture of Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam. In it, the cricketer is holding a mike while the singer is holding a cricket bat. This combination is not something that we would come across regularly. One of the greatest batsmen of all times and one of the best playback singers. This makes us wonder — are the two coming together for Sachin’s upcoming biopic? Or is it for an advertisement? It could be either or it could be nothing at all. However, this picture has us hoping for a collaboration of some kind.

See | Twitter conversation with Sachin Tendulkar and Sonu Nigam

So what exactly is @sonunigam doing with a bat? And who is the other guy? is it @sachin_rt ? What this mystery project? pic.twitter.com/6fZ7AeHznp — Noyon Jyoti Parasara (@NoyonSENSE) March 29, 2017

It was Twitter user Noyon Jyoti Parasara, who tagged Sachin Tendulkar in the photograph. He asked, “So what exactly is @sonunigam doing with a bat? And who is the other guy? is it @sachin_rt ? What this mystery project?” In turn, Sachin tagged Sonu Nigam and retweeted the post. Sonu Nigam continued the mystery by tweeting, “;) ;) wink wink.”

Also read | Raees deleted song Halka Halka: Sonu Nigam, Shah Rukh Khan’s combo fails to lift the romantic track. Watch video

Sachin’s biopic is titled, Sachin: A Billion Dreams and is directed by James Erskine. Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions, the film is expected to hit the big screens in May. The movie records the journey one of the best cricketers in the world in a never-before-seen way. The film will also portray Sachin’s personal life and other aspects in detail. The movie stars Sachin Tendulkar, his son Arjun Tendulkar and Mayuresh Pem in pivotal roles. The film’s first look was released by the cricketer himself on Twitter. Interestingly, Master Blaster also chose the title of a film through a Twitter contest. This is likely the first time that a sports celebrity has taken it upon himself to star in his biopic.

