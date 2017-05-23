His Dream Run

Sachin Tendulkar in stills from the biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams Sachin Tendulkar in stills from the biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams

He may be a shy and private person but these days Sachin Tendulkar is allowing people a glimpse into his life. When we walk into his plush suite on the 22nd floor of a sea-facing hotel in Bandra, he is responding to questions on his soon-to-be released documentary-style biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams. His smile indicates he is having fun. Asked to choose between “fast driving” and “long drives,” Tendulkar, a self-proclaimed Formula One buff, replies promptly: “Safe driving.”

So, is the master blaster still breaking records and creating new ones, like the trailer of Sachin: A Billion Dreams registering 15 million views within 24 hours of its launch? The 44-year-old looks up briefly, in his signature style, hinting it was all the almighty’s doing. The only cricketer to have played 200 Test matches and hit 100 international centuries, he also holds the record for scoring 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in One-Day International matches. At a time when the internet has ensured that most of Tendulkar’s on-field actions are easily accessible, the biopic, directed by London-based James Erskine who made sports documentaries such as One Night in Turin (2010) and The Battle of the Sexes (2013), allows a peep into his personal life, which he has always guarded from the camera lights.

“People have mostly seen what happened on the field. They don’t know what was going on in my mind on those occasions. They are also not aware of a lot of things that happened with me off the field. I wish to show those through the film,” says Tendulkar, dressed in a pair of jeans and a maroon shirt. Though the film captures “family moments”, they had to work out a common meeting point — to show what Tendulkar’s fans have not seen before and what the family was comfortable sharing. The trailer shows his wife Anjali talking about his restlessness when the Indian team did not play well.

Interestingly, Tendulkar, who had the gaze of countless viewers and cameras fixed on him every time he stepped out to play, was not comfortable with the proximity of the movie cameras. “Once a sportsman, always a sportsman. I told them not to ask me to act and keep it natural. That’s how people have always seen me,” he recounts. According to producer Ravi Bhagchandka, they had to interview Tendulkar and find out what he was comfortable with. “We created the situations and let him be.

The cameras were placed at a distance,” he disclosed.

So, does this documentary-style biopic do justice to the blood and sweat Tendulkar put into the game for decades? Bhagchandka offers a rather dramatic response with a straight face. “If we have not done justice to his

24-year-long career as a cricketer, I have to jump out of this window,” he says. Tendulkar, master of the straight drive, does not flinch. Probably, he is used to such extreme reactions from his fans. “We have tried to capture his story from the age of five. This is also the journey of India. In 1990 (Tendulkar was selected for the Indian tour of Pakistan in 1989), India was a closed economy. By the time he retired, the television revolution had taken place,” says the producer, talking about the work of over four years that has gone into the film that releases on May 26.

A well-known Tendulkar trivia is that he is an ardent fan of Hindi cinema and music. “I love watching movies as and when I get time. I watch all sorts of movies — some of them are very nice, some are not. But how else would I know which is good if I don’t watch them all?,” he wonders out aloud. Among the biopics of sportspersons he was watched, he lists Senna (2012), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Mary Kom (2014), among his favourites.

It is time now for one last question. Does he miss the chant of “Sachin, Sachin” that echoed through the stadium whenever he was playing? “By God’s grace, it continues wherever I go. How much ever they may say it, it is never enough,” he says with a laugh. So, the icon does need his fans as much as they need him.

