Sachin Tendulkar is in awe of Indian Idol contestant Thupten Tsering

The contestant is from Arunachal Pradesh and has won hearts of judges on the show – Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam — with his singing talent. Sachin Tendulkar was greatly impressed by Thupten Tsering's optimism despite facing challenges as a differently abled person.

Sachin took to Twitter and shared a heartwarming message about this young singer from North East. Sachin shared, “This guy is special. He is amazingly positive despite his challenges. Truly inspiring… More power to you :) #ThuptenTsering #IndianIdol.”

Tsering lost his hands when he accidently touched a high-voltage electric wire at the age of five. However, that didn’t stop Tsering from chasing his dreams. He led a normal life post-accident. The singer narrated the story during the show, saying how he does everything on his own including cooking, writing and driving.

During the last episode, Tsering sang Channa Mereya and was selected for the next round. A flood of tweets congratulating Tsering followed. “People from hills sing from the soul. This gem #ThuptenTsering has conquered adversity with elan. You are my #IndianIdol Season 9 #Arunachal,” tweeted one user.

