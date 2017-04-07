Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara and Ranveer Singh click a selfie and internet can’t exhale, see pic

Sara Tendulkar just couldn’t stop smiling while posing with the Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh. Sara Tendulkar just couldn’t stop smiling while posing with the Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh.

Being the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter definitely comes with perks, like going to a party where you know that you are going to spot the handsome hunk Ranveer Singh. She maybe the daughter of one of the most famous cricketers in the world but when she came face to face with Ranveer Singh, she was basically like all of us, when we spot our favourite Bollywood star. She turned pink and she wanted a selfie.

Take a look at Sara Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh selfie:

Sara just couldn’t stop smiling while posing with the Bollywood heartthrob. Her star-struck smile only comes as a reminder that she is just like one of us. Only a few days ago, daddy Sachin Tendulkar too was spotted in a video with Ranveer Singh and much like his usual self, Ranveer Singh seemed to be too excited to stand still in the video meant to promote a product. Near the end of the video, he even confessed, ‘humein party karne jaana hain, chalo chalo.’

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is presently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati opposite Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. This is the third time he has teamed up with the filmmaker after Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela. This is also the third time he has teamed with Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile he has also been roped in for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt.

