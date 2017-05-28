Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Sachin Tendulkar’s biographical film , ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was released on May 26 2017. (Source: Express Photo) Sachin Tendulkar’s biographical film , ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ was released on May 26 2017. (Source: Express Photo)

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docu-drama on the life of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, has been made tax free in Madhya Pradesh. The decision was taken by the Madhya Pradesh government, the state’s finance minister Jayant Malaiya told PTI. The docu-drama has earned Rs 8.6 crore at the box office on its first day, according to its distributor.

Directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandani, the film gives fans a glimpse into Sachin’s personal life besides his achievements in the cricketing arena. The movie was released in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English, yesterday. The film has been previously declared tax free in Odisha, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The film was released in 2,450 screens across the country in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English. "We are very happy with the response. It has done a business of Rs 8.6 crore in India," distributor Anil Thadani told PTI.

Thadani said the film was doing well both in single screens and multiplexes. The Executive Director of Gaiety, Galaxy and Maratha Mandir cinema Manoj Desai said, "The crowd is enjoying watching the film. The film is doing decent but it is not running houseful in all theatres."

