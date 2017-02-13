Sachin Tendulkar biopic A Billion Dreams release date out, to clash with Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch

Sachin Tendulkar to make debut as an actor in his biopic. Sachin Tendulkar to make debut as an actor in his biopic.

The much-awaited biopic of Sachin Tendulkar finally has a release date. The film, which will talk about the legendary Indian cricketer’s life, will release on May 26. While the film has a solo release in Indian box office market, it faces a serious competition from Hollywood films, especially Baywatch, which marks the debut of Priyanka Chopra in the industry.

Along with the announcement of the film’s release date, a new poster was also shared on social media. Earlier, a teaser was also launched by the makers of the film. Apart from his fans, even actors are extremely excited about the film. Shah Rukh said he would definitely want to watch the film.

This biopic marks the debut of Sachin as an actor. Talking about his experience at an event, the legendary cricketer said last year, “For so many years, I did whatever I wanted to do and the camera captured that. Suddenly I was asked to do particular things and then the camera captured that, so it was a bit different for me. Believe me, the first option was better… Acting is not something that I dreamt of. Without any doubt, acting was more challenging than playing cricket. I enjoyed playing more.” Tendulkar played 200 Test matches before retiring in November, 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar A Billion Dreams has been directed by the award-winning British director James Erskine. A Mumbai-based production company 200NotOut has helmed the movie. And the music would be composed by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman.

