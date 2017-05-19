Sachin A Billion Dreams: When Aamir Khan was playing cricket and Sachin Tendulkar cheered for him, watch video

Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt message via a video for Sachin Tendulkar. Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt message via a video for Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar in a recent interview with said he found it strange speaking to film journalists for the first time instead of sports journalists. Sachin shared that he felt like a novice and said, “It’s strange indeed because I still remember when I got my first Man of the Match award, I had no concept of a press conference. I was asking my teammates, ‘what’s this press conference, what kind of questions they would ask?’. And all players scared me. But when I went there, I came across normal cricketing questions. But that feeling is same today.”

Sachin might be nervous about Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a film inspired by his life, but he is going all the way to promote it. And who is the first Bollywood star to promote Sachin’s film? Sachin’s long time friend Aamir Khan. The two met on the mahurat of Aamir’s film Andaaz Apna Apna in 1989 in Mehboob Studio. Aamir Khan took to Twitter to wish Sachin for his upcoming film. The actor shared a heartfelt message via a video for Sachin and captioned it, “.@sachin_rt, Here’s to your 101st century. Break a leg! #SachinABillionDreams #7DaysToSachin Love.a.”

Here’s what Aamir Khan said in the video:

Only seven days to go now for Sachin’s film. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is hitting the theatres on May 26. I am most excited to watch his film. can’t wait for that day. Let me share my favourite Sachin moment with you. We are all such huge fans of Sachin. When he goes out to play, we would cheer him. When he gets out, we would get upset. My favourite moment is when –imagine him doing all that cheering for you. And that is my favourite Sachin moment. He came to see Lagaan and screening took place in Rajkamal studio. Sachin was the film and I was watching him. When cricket started, he got really nervous, he started biting his nails. I was looking at him, smiling and was amazed to see his involvement in the game. And when the first British wicket fell after a really long time, Sachin was out of his seat and he yelled — OUT. I was like wow. To watch him engrossed in an on-screen cricket game and cheer for me… it was unreal for me. That really is my most memorable Sachin moment. It was thrilling. For the first and last time, I saw Sachin cheering for me, playing cricket. This is something I will never forget. It’s etched in my memory. All the best Sachin and lots of love.

