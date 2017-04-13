Sachin A Billion Dreams trailer: Sachin Tendulkar’s life, roar of the crowd and other side of Master Blaster. Watch video

Sachin A Billion Dreams trailer: AR Rahman’s background score will surely give goosebumps. Sachin A Billion Dreams trailer: AR Rahman’s background score will surely give goosebumps.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie starring Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is produced by 200 Not Out Productions. The trailer of the movie released today, and with Tendulkar’s narration in the background, it goes straight for the heart. Have you ever thought about the fact that Sachin was only 10 years old when India won the World Cup in 1983? Well, he was. He was also at one point a child, like any other child – naughty and full of hopes and dreams.

The background music composed by AR Rahman is a great fit with each and every shot. Brownie points to the track that plays when the cricketer is all set to walk out to the pitch. It is sure to induce goosebumps. The shots of him on the field, running for victory and going for boundaries look amazing. However, the more interesting part of this trailer is about this legend’s personal life. It is about how cricket was always his first priority. Even when he is having fun with his kids, acting all goofy – in the back of his mind, cricket has a space forever.

The times when match fixing was confirmed, to fans taking out their anger on the cricketer, the trailer has it all. And the best part is, the trailer shows billion or more fans that Sachin has come to gain over the years. It concentrates lightly on the struggles and more so, on the man himself. There is also a glimpse of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni talking about Sachin.

Though the movie is not like the other biopics and has documentary style shots accumulated over the years and directed by James Erskine, when the crowd shouts out the name of their favourite player – it echoes. The trailer has managed to capture the attention of the fans, but will the movie be a successful biopic or will it go down as yet another documentary on a legendary cricketer?

