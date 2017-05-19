Sachin: A Billion Dreams to premiere with screening for Indian armed forces

Poster for Sachin: A Billion Dreams Poster for Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Movie premieres in India are often glitzy with Bollywood glamour, but legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has decided to premiere his biographical film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ by screening it for an audience full of people from the Indian armed forces.

The screening will be held in the capital on Saturday.

“We are premiering it here. The first special screening here would be for the Indian armed forces. It is our way to say a big ‘thank you’ for all things they do for us… For all the sacrifices they make for us,” Tendulkar told IANS here.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, directed by James Erskine, is about Tendulkar’s personal journey from a young boy to a cricketing legend.

The film, releasing on May 26, has already been declared tax-free in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar met up with Narendra Modi, ahead of the release of his movie. His wife, Anjali Tendulkar, had accompanied him when they met the Prime Minister of India.

“I was in Delhi so, I thought it would be nice to brief him about the movie. I told him what the movie is about and he was quite happy and gave me a positive feedback,” Tendulkar said after the meeting with Narendra Modi.

“He (Narendra Modi) told me that the film will not only inspire the next generation but through my highs and lows it will tell everyone that challenges are everywhere but that does not mean you surrender… you overcome those challenges and he said it applies to everyone in life,” Sachin added.

